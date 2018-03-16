高端地产新闻
在售 - Corolla, NC, United States - ¥21,541,040
Corolla, NC, 27927 - United States

931 Lighthouse Drive Lot # 10

约¥21,541,040
原货币价格 $3,400,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 12
    卧室
  • 13.5
    浴室 (13 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6187
    平方英尺

房产描述

'Please see our Interactive 3D Virtual Tour, it is like an Open House, all day, every day. ''Summer Moon''.Simply Dazzling.Created to Inspire You..Made to Enhance You. Being on the Ocean at Summer Moon, gives You Natures Oceanfront Beauty at its Best. Glorious amounts of glass windows provide a multitude of Ocean Views, capturing a transcendence quality, with the splashing surf dancing before you. The inviting flow of this Oceanfront Beach Home embraces you with excitement, as the Top Level Entertainment Arena, is like Command Central for FUN ! As a Cascading Chandelier sparkles and swirls from the Copula.an elegant essence radiates from the magnificent Ocean Views. The Top Level boasts of these Entertainment Arenas: Incredible unobstructed Ocean Views ! The Living Area with an easy light Fireplace, creating a warm glow. Majestic Dining Table for Twenty with grand Ocean Views. Huge adjacent Kitchen convenient to all the action. A Wet Bar with Wine Cooler, Ice Maker, and cabinetry of glassware to choose from, for your libation to be refreshing and immediate. A separate private Recreation Room, also with Ocean Views. And Four Master Bedroom Suites. As the Ocean Waves are splashing on shore of the wide Beautiful Beach of Corolla, you see and hear the Ocean from all angles. Two Oceanfront Decks are also immediately adjacent to the Great Room, to open for the Ocean Breezes or to move outdoors. Just seconds from the Great Room activities, You have access to the private Top Level Re
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 98417

联系方式

经纪公司：
Sun Realty - Corolla
代理经纪:
Paul Sabadash
(252)453-8811

_