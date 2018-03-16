68 Mill Brook Avenue

Spectacular home located in top neighborhood location.Shingle style colonial located in North Walpole High Oak Estates.Custom built home with superior high end amenities rarely seen in this price point. Meticulous Attention to detail includes cherry hardwood floors, 10 ft Coffered&trey ceilings, thick moldings, The Front entrance welcomes you into the grand foyer, Open floor plan, Expansive family room with natural woodwork and two story cathedral ceiling with fireplace, French doors, Natural light throughout with oversize custom windows, Chef style kitchen with large island, Built in desk area,Top Stainless Appliances,Butlers pantry with Coffee station.Gracious sized diningrm. Luxury awaits in the Fireplace Master suite with sitting area, His and her walkin closets, Master bath with steam shower, Additional bedrooms all ensuite, Second floor balcony with french doors, Office, Sitting Room, Deck off private back, Three car garage, Home is in move in condition and priced to sell

Additional Property Details