在售 - Lake Ozark, MO, United States - ¥9,502,766
免费询盘

Lake Ozark, MO, 65049 - United States

Tbd Cedar Crest

约¥9,502,766
原货币价格 $1,499,900

详情

  • 289000
    平方英尺

房产描述

Breathtaking is one of the only ways to describe this unbelievable property in Lake Ozark, right at the Stoplight at Horseshoe Bend and Duckhead. This incredibly flat lot of 6.6 acres would be a great location for anything from a 1st class Adult Living community & executive office complex to restaurant & premier condo complex, all with views for miles. This Fantastic property is located next to the Most Famous Upper end subdivision in Lake Ozark, Cedar Crest. This property has potential access to Cedar Crest amenities & marina for boat slips. Only a few minutes down Horseshoe Bend Parkway to the first stoplight. Opportunities for a developer or private estate, you dont want to miss this one of kind property.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 3126616

联系方式

经纪公司：
EXP Realty
代理经纪:
Ed Schmidt
(573)434-5292

