Tbd Cedar Crest

Breathtaking is one of the only ways to describe this unbelievable property in Lake Ozark, right at the Stoplight at Horseshoe Bend and Duckhead. This incredibly flat lot of 6.6 acres would be a great location for anything from a 1st class Adult Living community & executive office complex to restaurant & premier condo complex, all with views for miles. This Fantastic property is located next to the Most Famous Upper end subdivision in Lake Ozark, Cedar Crest. This property has potential access to Cedar Crest amenities & marina for boat slips. Only a few minutes down Horseshoe Bend Parkway to the first stoplight. Opportunities for a developer or private estate, you dont want to miss this one of kind property.

