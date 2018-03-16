高端地产新闻
在售 - Kernersville, NC, United States - ¥12,639,522
Kernersville, NC, 27284 - United States

1785 Slate Acres Drive

约¥12,639,522
原货币价格 $1,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 7.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 5 半卫)
  • 12300
    平方英尺

房产描述

Breathtaking Estate in the Heart of the Triad! Hand Made Bricks are part of the ingredients that make this an exceptional offering. 11+ Picturesque Acres that is gated and fenced with barns, massive workshop, Orchard and Gardens. Estate is Ideal for the Equestrian Enthusiast or those seeking elegant privacy. Offered Below Appraisal! 4 Masonry Frpl. Red Oak Wood Fencing around entire property! Home Theater w/ power recliner seating! Aga 4 Oven Cooker! Stunning!
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 857709

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mitchell Prime Properties
代理经纪:
John-Mark Mitchell
336-682-2552

