1785 Slate Acres Drive

Breathtaking Estate in the Heart of the Triad! Hand Made Bricks are part of the ingredients that make this an exceptional offering. 11+ Picturesque Acres that is gated and fenced with barns, massive workshop, Orchard and Gardens. Estate is Ideal for the Equestrian Enthusiast or those seeking elegant privacy. Offered Below Appraisal! 4 Masonry Frpl. Red Oak Wood Fencing around entire property! Home Theater w/ power recliner seating! Aga 4 Oven Cooker! Stunning!

Additional Property Details