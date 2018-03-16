高端地产新闻
在售 - Daytona Beach Shores, FL, United States - ¥17,106,120
免费询盘

Daytona Beach Shores, FL, 32118 - United States

3020 S Peninsula Drive

约¥17,106,120
原货币价格 $2,700,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5450
    平方英尺

房产描述

MILLION DOLLAR HOME DIRECTLY ON INTERCOSTAL WATERWAY WALK TO BEACH!Clean lines, natural wood and Caribbean inspired window trim harmonizes to create the sophisticated and warm exterior of this Coastal Contemporary home. The nearly 6,000 square feet of living area has been designed to accommodate comfortable living while preserving sleekness and luxury.A tour of the first floor starts with a grand foyer that leads into a formal living room. The adjacent open island kitchen flows into the dining and living areas that feature voluminous ceilings with exposed wood beams. An opulent master suite with enormous walk-in closets and a luxurious bath fills an entire wing making a private oasis retreat for the homeowner.Contemporary fully furnished unbelievable over 100K in SCAN DESIGN furniture...
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 1035928

联系方式

经纪公司：
Oceans Luxury Realty
代理经纪:
Julie Wagman Wallschlaeger
386-478-9265

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
