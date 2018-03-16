3020 S Peninsula Drive

MILLION DOLLAR HOME DIRECTLY ON INTERCOSTAL WATERWAY WALK TO BEACH!Clean lines, natural wood and Caribbean inspired window trim harmonizes to create the sophisticated and warm exterior of this Coastal Contemporary home. The nearly 6,000 square feet of living area has been designed to accommodate comfortable living while preserving sleekness and luxury.A tour of the first floor starts with a grand foyer that leads into a formal living room. The adjacent open island kitchen flows into the dining and living areas that feature voluminous ceilings with exposed wood beams. An opulent master suite with enormous walk-in closets and a luxurious bath fills an entire wing making a private oasis retreat for the homeowner.Contemporary fully furnished unbelievable over 100K in SCAN DESIGN furniture...

Additional Property Details