36 Jackson Pond Rd #36

Looking for a retreat that is close to major routes and also 6 minutes from the Needham train? This exquisite custom contemporary home overlooking Jackson Pond can be just what you are looking for! Much sought after Dedham Country Club/Precinct One area - This updated home is uniquely built with reclaimed antique wood doors, beautifully crafted windows and fire places. Wonderful living areas with fire placed family directly off the updated kitchen and doorway leading to exterior decking and in-ground private pool. The sunken living room with cathedral ceiling, fire place, wet bar and dramatic windows overlooks Jackson Pond - a wonderful retreat. You will find a master bedroom level with his and her bathrooms and deck overlooking pond as well. Upper level holds 2 more bedrooms and bath. Basement levels offers bedroom area, full bath with sauna. Over the 2 car garage is also a updated office area with full bath!

