高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Dandridge, TN, United States - ¥9,502,766
免费询盘

Dandridge, TN, 37725 - United States

1300 Cobblestone Lane

约¥9,502,766
原货币价格 $1,499,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2897
    平方英尺

房产描述

This home is located on a peninsula on Douglas Lake(has 550 miles of shoreline, get ready for tons of fun in the sun) (property also offers a private island! This tri-level home was built from plans from House Beautiful Magazine! We hope you make note of all of the personal touches and upgrades throughout this amazing home! You will quickly fall in love when you walk into 20'+ high atrium w/ fountain indoors, 2 fireplaces, a massive kitchen with tons of natural light, decks all around so you can enjoy the majestic views this custom home offers! Enjoy the out doors at your home no matter the time of year or day with the separate enclosed gazebo with private deck area facing the lake (AC & heat). Waterfront deck with partial roofed area & built-in fire pit! This home has so much to offer!
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 1022269

联系方式

经纪公司：
CBWW North Office
代理经纪:
Vickie Bailey
(865)687-1111

联系方式

经纪公司：
CBWW North Office
代理经纪:
Vickie Bailey
(865)687-1111

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_