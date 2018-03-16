1300 Cobblestone Lane

This home is located on a peninsula on Douglas Lake(has 550 miles of shoreline, get ready for tons of fun in the sun) (property also offers a private island! This tri-level home was built from plans from House Beautiful Magazine! We hope you make note of all of the personal touches and upgrades throughout this amazing home! You will quickly fall in love when you walk into 20'+ high atrium w/ fountain indoors, 2 fireplaces, a massive kitchen with tons of natural light, decks all around so you can enjoy the majestic views this custom home offers! Enjoy the out doors at your home no matter the time of year or day with the separate enclosed gazebo with private deck area facing the lake (AC & heat). Waterfront deck with partial roofed area & built-in fire pit! This home has so much to offer!

Additional Property Details