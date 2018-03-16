高端地产新闻
在售 - Key Largo, FL, United States - ¥8,394,670
免费询盘

Key Largo, FL, 33070 - United States

140 Fairwich Court

约¥8,394,670
原货币价格 $1,325,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2801
    平方英尺

房产描述

Stunning residence designed with tropical elegance while providing expansive views from almost every room. Located one lot off the open bay, offering excellent dockage with boat lift, fenced & gated manicured property, and meticulous grounds to enjoy & entertain. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is being offered fully furnished. Step inside and embrace the grand open rooms, high ceilings, expansive porches, and exquisite finishes. Details include tile floors, chef's kitchen, new appliances, laundry room, 2 central AC systems, impact windows & doors, granite counters, large private master suite, whole house generator, security system, interior staircase, and so much more. Hurry while this lasts. Once you come inside, you won't want to leave!
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 577395

联系方式

经纪公司：
Freewheeler Realty
代理经纪:
Jude Lindback PA
(305)664-4444

