在售 - Seattle, WA, United States - ¥16,789,340
Seattle, WA, 98102 - United States

3002 Harvard Ave E

约¥16,789,340
原货币价格 $2,650,000
多家庭住宅

详情

  • 13
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 5600
    平方英尺

房产描述

Investor opportunity w/ turn-key 5% Cap Rate in premier Eastlake / Portage Bay Neighborhood! Here?s your chance to NET $130k+ annually with the ease of managing 3-units. Meticulously maintained with new plumbing and electrical in 2009 remodel and triple-pane windows block I-5 noise. Garage plus plenty street parking w/out restrictions & potential upzone for development. Close to UW, SLU and plethora of tenant options - students and tech employees. 100% occupancy since acquired. See Marketing Pkg
Additional Property Details

联系方式

经纪公司：
Home4Investment R.E. Team
分部：
Keller Williams / Western Realty
代理经纪:
Ben Kinney
(425)766-8695

