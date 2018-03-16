1007-1029 Boulder Ct

NET LEASED INVESTMENT 7% CAP.This unique property is a 13,950 sf building on a 4.424 acre parcel of CCS zoned land at the end of a cul de sac in Post Falls, ID. The footprint of the building is 10,080 sf with approx. 8,280 sf of warehouse (of which approx. 680 sf is partially finished and could be additional offices) and 1,800 sf of 1st floor office space. The 2nd floor has approx. 1,800 sf of office space & 600 sf of storage area and 1,470 sf of open mezzanine. The building sits on a lot with approx. 86,000 sf of land that has been improved with landscaping & parking. The remaining 2.424 acres of land is undeveloped and has been planned for an additional 28,000 sf of buildings. Building and appx 2 acres is currently leased for $8000/mo & $965 assessment for real property taxes and insura

Additional Property Details