1187 Norris Dr

At the ocean's edge and in the midst of ever changing beauty, a home of exceptional character awaits you. Oceanfront & creek front with dock. Unobstructed sunrises & sunsets. Over 1350 square feet of covered, outdoor living space. A personal playground. Ideal for paddle boarding, kayaking, fishing, surfing, boating and more. No detail or expense was spared with the magnificent remodel of this spectacular home. Luxurious comfort throughout. Character on all accounts as each room offers its own style and serene space. Open floor plan with immense outdoor living on both the ocean and creek sides of this home. The tranquil master suite includes oceanfront porch, luxurious master bath and private office. The other four bedrooms include private, full baths and offer creek or oceanfront views. It is hard to choose. The elevator offers convenience for any family member or guest that is fortunate enough to visit. Miles of beautiful, white sandy beaches. The Peninsula at Inlet Point offers a private pool and boat launch. Stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, creek, marsh and wildlife. 9 world class golf courses minutes away. Just 30 minutes to Myrtle Beach International Airport and 1 hour to Historic Charleston. Seeing is believing. One of the most unique oceanfront locations on the East Coast.

