1010 Market Street

Certainly one of the best retail and commercial locations at Lake Oconee! Directly next to Publix and free-standing! Located in the heart of Lake Oconee Village adjacent to BankSouth and across from CVS, this property boasts 1.34 acres and a 5,326 sf multi tenant building. New lease for approximately 3,585 sf restaurant will be assigned at closing. Currently, an additional 1,845 additional sf is available for a future tenant or and end-user investor! The restaurant equipment is used by the current restaurant per the lease, but owned by the owner and will transfer with the sale. Additional booths and tables remain in the 1845sf side and would be perfect for a smaller light prep restaurant. The available space would also be good retail or office space and has coffered ceilings and beautiful paneling and trim throughout. One of a kind location in the Lake Area.

Additional Property Details