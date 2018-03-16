高端地产新闻
在售 - Smithfield, VA, United States - ¥6,969,160
Smithfield, VA, 23430 - United States

16973 Rivers Edge Trl W

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6875
    平方英尺

房产描述

Experience what 281 feet of tranquil river frontage complete with your own white sandy beach nestled along the scenic James River offers you! Observe soaring eagles, wading birds & expansive water views from your master bedroom balcony, game room, covered back porch, sunroom, kitchen, family room or first floor bedroom/office! This exquisite all brick home was custom built within the gated community of Smithfield on the James and is encompassed by 3 acres of private natural beauty! 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath are located in your 2100 SF heated & air conditioned basement also boasting a 22'x14' Home Theater Room. All brick construction, dramatic 2 story foyer, coffered, trey & 10' 1st floor ceilings, premium cherry cabinetry, exotic granite counters, gleaming Brazilian walnut flooring & staircase, travertine, marble & onyx baths plus twin spectacular 19ft Corinthian structural entryway columns! The architectural features & details abound throughout this magnificent home!
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 10161210

联系方式

经纪公司：
Chesapeake Office
分部：
RE/MAX Allegiance
代理经纪:
John Berger
(757)618-3300

