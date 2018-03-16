16973 Rivers Edge Trl W

Experience what 281 feet of tranquil river frontage complete with your own white sandy beach nestled along the scenic James River offers you! Observe soaring eagles, wading birds & expansive water views from your master bedroom balcony, game room, covered back porch, sunroom, kitchen, family room or first floor bedroom/office! This exquisite all brick home was custom built within the gated community of Smithfield on the James and is encompassed by 3 acres of private natural beauty! 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath are located in your 2100 SF heated & air conditioned basement also boasting a 22'x14' Home Theater Room. All brick construction, dramatic 2 story foyer, coffered, trey & 10' 1st floor ceilings, premium cherry cabinetry, exotic granite counters, gleaming Brazilian walnut flooring & staircase, travertine, marble & onyx baths plus twin spectacular 19ft Corinthian structural entryway columns! The architectural features & details abound throughout this magnificent home!

