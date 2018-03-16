高端地产新闻
在售 - Coeur D Alene, ID, United States - ¥8,204,602
Coeur D Alene, ID, 83814 - United States

1570 S Reynolds Rd

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4966
    平方英尺

房产描述

LAKE COEUR D'ALENE VIEW HOME - Lake views and privacy are as good as it gets from this 10 acre, treed setting. Traditional 5,000 sq.ft. custom, craftsman home with gourmet kitchen and lodge style fireplace in living room, complete in house surround sound and generator. Radiant floor heat, large 3 car garage and gardener's ''dream'' greenhouse. Two stall barn with fenced pasture adds even more character to this amazing setting. Close in, just 12 to 15 minutes to town.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 17-11449

联系方式

经纪公司：
C21 Beutler & Associates - CDA
代理经纪:
John Beutler, CRS, CCIM
208-661-2989

