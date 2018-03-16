高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Chicago, United States - ¥8,553,060
免费询盘

Chicago, 60622 - United States

1302 N Bell Ave

约¥8,553,060
原货币价格 $1,350,000

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4200
    平方英尺

房产描述

Here is your chance to own one of the Finest Estates in Wicker Park! With everything walking distance including parks, shopping, medical, transportation and entertaining, you will never again need to leave the city! This over-sized home is just what you are looking for and perfect for the loving family trying to expand with parks and schools all within a city block. Looking for something to entertain and wow your guests in? Look no more, as this 5 bedroom 4 and a half bathroom home comes with two indoor and one outdoor fireplace, built in surround sound and a 2 car garage, you are home! The hardwood throughout, granite counter tops, exquisite top grade appliances in the kitchen and garage patio and rooftop deck to enjoy the views of Downtown, you can stop your search and call this place home! This newly built home brings the best of everything, exclusively built by a top rated luxury housing builder from Chicago that doesn't skip the details and has a keen eye for perfection!

上市日期: 2017年11月10日

MLS ID: 09798574

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Affiliated
代理经纪:
Daniel Kruse
7083610800

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Affiliated
代理经纪:
Daniel Kruse
7083610800

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_