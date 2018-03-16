高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Chicago, United States - ¥7,602,720
Chicago, 60611 - United States

221 E Walton Pl

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2518
    平方英尺

房产描述

2500 sq.ft + one-of-a kind tri-plex penthouse in 26 unit boutique Streeterville bldg features lake & skyline views and a dramatic 2-story living rm with an 18' wall of windows. Hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen w/SS appliances, Miele induction range, granite counters & island. Master bedroom suite w/marble bath. Glorious light filled 20' penthouse rm w/ new skylights opens to a private 15'x12' patio w/ sweeping 270% views of the lake & city. Motorized window treatments and Sonos Sound system throughout. In-unit full size stackable washer & ventless dryer. New video monitored security system. Garage space avail @$50K. One pet 30lb limit. Top performing Ogden and Payton Schools + nationally ranked Latin and Francis Parker. Steps to lake, shopping, dining, transportation. All the best of Streeterville at your doorstep. Floorplans and disclosures under 'additional information'.

上市日期: 2017年11月9日

MLS ID: 09797824

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Affiliated
代理经纪:
Dan Kruse
7732750300

周边设施

周边设施
