高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Carlsbad, United States - ¥8,236,280
免费询盘

Carlsbad, 88220 - United States

904 W. Riverside Drive

约¥8,236,280
原货币价格 $1,300,000

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6730
    平方英尺 (133.5 英亩)

房产描述

Wow, you must see this fabulous home on the River. With 6730 Sq. Ft. of living area this beautiful home features 4 bedrooms 5 1/2 bathrooms, Library, 2 living areas plus an unbelievable 40 x 40 Great Room /Bar, with indoor and outdoor fishponds, overlooking the Pecos River. the gourmet kitchen is fit for a King. The Master Suite has a huge walk in closet separate shower and jet tub, huge laundry room with Saltillo tile. The storage in this home is spectacular, and the deep two car garage includes a shop and storage area Once outside enjoy the large circle brick drive way and in the back on an oversize lot you will find a great boat dock with sundeck, and, even a large slide and swing going into the river. Don't miss this one!

上市日期: 2017年11月10日

MLS ID: 20175607

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Associated Professionals, Inc.
代理经纪:
Bob Yeager
5758859722

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Associated Professionals, Inc.
代理经纪:
Bob Yeager
5758859722

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_