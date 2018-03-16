904 W. Riverside Drive

Wow, you must see this fabulous home on the River. With 6730 Sq. Ft. of living area this beautiful home features 4 bedrooms 5 1/2 bathrooms, Library, 2 living areas plus an unbelievable 40 x 40 Great Room /Bar, with indoor and outdoor fishponds, overlooking the Pecos River. the gourmet kitchen is fit for a King. The Master Suite has a huge walk in closet separate shower and jet tub, huge laundry room with Saltillo tile. The storage in this home is spectacular, and the deep two car garage includes a shop and storage area Once outside enjoy the large circle brick drive way and in the back on an oversize lot you will find a great boat dock with sundeck, and, even a large slide and swing going into the river. Don't miss this one!