在售 - Simi Valley, United States - ¥7,285,306
免费询盘

Simi Valley, 93063 - United States

3703 Mandolin Ave

约¥7,285,306
原货币价格 $1,149,900

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4002
    平方英尺

房产描述

Fabulous resort-style Residence Five 2-Story home nestled in the foothills of East Simi Valley in The Crest at Wildhorse Cyn. and featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 4000+ sq. ft. of living space and a gorgeous 14,474 sq. ft. lot. Highly desired amenities include 2 bedrooms and a bonus room downstairs (2 are en suite), a 3-car split garage with epoxy flooring and built-ins, a Dining Room with a chandelier and wine storage room, a granite Butler's Pantry, a downstairs Laundry Room with an adjacent bedroom, a spacious Family Room with a full built-in entertainment center, a gourmet island kitchen with a breakfast bar, a walk-in pantry closet, granite countertops, under-cabinet lighting, a 5-burner gas range, a double oven, a microwave, a built-in tech niche and more!

上市日期: 2017年11月9日

MLS ID: 217013490

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Troop Real Estate
代理经纪:
George Morris
8055813200

周边设施

周边设施
