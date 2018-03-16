3703 Mandolin Ave

Fabulous resort-style Residence Five 2-Story home nestled in the foothills of East Simi Valley in The Crest at Wildhorse Cyn. and featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 4000+ sq. ft. of living space and a gorgeous 14,474 sq. ft. lot. Highly desired amenities include 2 bedrooms and a bonus room downstairs (2 are en suite), a 3-car split garage with epoxy flooring and built-ins, a Dining Room with a chandelier and wine storage room, a granite Butler's Pantry, a downstairs Laundry Room with an adjacent bedroom, a spacious Family Room with a full built-in entertainment center, a gourmet island kitchen with a breakfast bar, a walk-in pantry closet, granite countertops, under-cabinet lighting, a 5-burner gas range, a double oven, a microwave, a built-in tech niche and more!