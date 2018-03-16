高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Wrightsville Beach, United States - ¥15,522,220
免费询盘

Wrightsville Beach, 28480 - United States

324 Causeway Dr

约¥15,522,220
原货币价格 $2,450,000

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4229
    平方英尺

房产描述

Yachtsman's home built & owned by the developer of Seapath Yacht Club & some of Wrightsville Beach's most sought after properties. It has a one of a kind covered yacht garage that could accommodate the finest of yachts & additional vessels in its own private & sheltered boat basin. It has an almost 2000 SF rooftop deck in addition to various other private spaces, both inside and outside. It is also ideal for hosting guests. Each of the two main levels has a kitchen, living room, bedrooms & baths. An additional bedroom could be added on the first floor. Other features include: elevator, sauna, an air conditioned workshop & garage (oversized 2 car), cedar closets, commercial grade electric service with dock power & more. It has great bones & is awaiting a new owner's vision.

上市日期: 2017年11月3日

MLS ID: 100088699

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Sweyer & Associates
代理经纪:
Jeffrey Sweyer
8008480021

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Sweyer & Associates
代理经纪:
Jeffrey Sweyer
8008480021

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_