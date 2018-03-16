324 Causeway Dr

Yachtsman's home built & owned by the developer of Seapath Yacht Club & some of Wrightsville Beach's most sought after properties. It has a one of a kind covered yacht garage that could accommodate the finest of yachts & additional vessels in its own private & sheltered boat basin. It has an almost 2000 SF rooftop deck in addition to various other private spaces, both inside and outside. It is also ideal for hosting guests. Each of the two main levels has a kitchen, living room, bedrooms & baths. An additional bedroom could be added on the first floor. Other features include: elevator, sauna, an air conditioned workshop & garage (oversized 2 car), cedar closets, commercial grade electric service with dock power & more. It has great bones & is awaiting a new owner's vision.