在售 - Simi Valley, United States - ¥6,969,160
Simi Valley, 93065 - United States

700 Larkdale Ct

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3163
    平方英尺

房产描述

Attention horse lovers!Located on a huge cul-de-sac w/just 2 other properties,this home has it all! In a lovely area on approx 32,000 sqft lot 5 beds(4 + office)& 3 baths(1 bed/office)+ bath down) Formal living rm w/high ceiling & floor to ceiling stacked stone fireplace!Formal dining rm & large, remodeled kitchen,opening to the huge family rm.Upstairs,the large master bedroom has a stacked stone fireplace, a balcony to enjoy the view & a walk- in closet.The master bath has been remodeled along w/the other 2 baths.The backyard has a 3 stall barn w/turn-out & tack room.There is a large pool & play area for the kids & the lot extends to the natural wash to the rear of the property.Also a 3 car attached garage & R.V access & in walking distance to arena,Coyote Hills park & Challenger park.

上市日期: 2017年11月8日

MLS ID: 217013457

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Troop Real Estate
代理经纪:
George Morris
8058238800

周边设施

周边设施
