700 Larkdale Ct

Attention horse lovers!Located on a huge cul-de-sac w/just 2 other properties,this home has it all! In a lovely area on approx 32,000 sqft lot 5 beds(4 + office)& 3 baths(1 bed/office)+ bath down) Formal living rm w/high ceiling & floor to ceiling stacked stone fireplace!Formal dining rm & large, remodeled kitchen,opening to the huge family rm.Upstairs,the large master bedroom has a stacked stone fireplace, a balcony to enjoy the view & a walk- in closet.The master bath has been remodeled along w/the other 2 baths.The backyard has a 3 stall barn w/turn-out & tack room.There is a large pool & play area for the kids & the lot extends to the natural wash to the rear of the property.Also a 3 car attached garage & R.V access & in walking distance to arena,Coyote Hills park & Challenger park.