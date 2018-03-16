678 W. California Blvd.

Welcome home to this elegant Craftsman style residence in one of Pasadena's most desirable neighborhoods. The two-story, newly remodeled, open concept home features a spacious living room with fireplace, high ceilings, hardwood flooring, and a prominent wrap around staircase. Adjoined, includes a private downstairs office with a wet bar. The remodeled kitchen is highlighted by granite countertops, self-closing wood cabinets, high-end appliances, kitchen island and convenient access to the spacious backyard with a permitted redwood deck. This home has 5 generously appointed bedrooms with wood flooring, crown and base molding and 5 newly remodeled bathrooms with granite counter and tile flooring. The master suite is replete with an elegant spa-style bathroom with freestanding tub, frameless shower, high ceilings, fireplace, and French doors leading to the balcony. This home was recently updated with new paint, A/C unit, heater unit, and water heater. The craftsmanship and design provided by this home is a rare combination, this is California living at its finest.