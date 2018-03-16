12500 N Bayshore Dr

This is a boater's dream property! Oversized corner lot on natural 200ft wide canal in gated Keystone Point with 265ft of private waterfront and no fixed bridges. Updates include Brazilian wood kitchen cabinets with sub-zero refrigerator, natural gas stove, 1 updated bathroom the remaining 4 original and in great condition, travertine and hardwood flooring throughout, built-ins in bedrooms for maximum storage. Fantastic yard with fruit trees, heated pool and boat lift. Circular drvwy and 2 car garage