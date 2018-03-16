高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - North Miami, United States - ¥11,087,300
North Miami, 33181 - United States

12500 N Bayshore Dr

约¥11,087,300
原货币价格 $1,750,000

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4184
    平方英尺 (15486.0 英亩)

房产描述

This is a boater's dream property! Oversized corner lot on natural 200ft wide canal in gated Keystone Point with 265ft of private waterfront and no fixed bridges. Updates include Brazilian wood kitchen cabinets with sub-zero refrigerator, natural gas stove, 1 updated bathroom the remaining 4 original and in great condition, travertine and hardwood flooring throughout, built-ins in bedrooms for maximum storage. Fantastic yard with fruit trees, heated pool and boat lift. Circular drvwy and 2 car garage

上市日期: 2017年11月8日

MLS ID: F10093205

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 KoRes
代理经纪:
Monica Cataluna-Shand
9548889946

