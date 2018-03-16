高端地产新闻
在售 - Deerfield Beach, United States - ¥10,764,184
Deerfield Beach, 33441 - United States

665 Se 21st Avenue

约¥10,764,184
原货币价格 $1,699,000

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Endless panoramic DIRECT OCEAN views from this stunning penthouse. Fully remodeled interior (2013 incl. duct work, electrical and plumbing) offers 24" limestone flooring throughout, open full slab island kitchen w/granite & custom cabinetry & designer baths w/custom cabinetry, pocket wall system from master to living room exposing gorgeous SE exposure thru floor to ceiling glass, impact glass & electric shades at all openings, & direct ocean 1000 sqft balcony. Private 2 car garage. Truly extraordinary!

上市日期: 2017年10月26日

MLS ID: F10092692

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Guspav Realty
代理经纪:
Julio Pavone
9544210520

