665 Se 21st Avenue

Endless panoramic DIRECT OCEAN views from this stunning penthouse. Fully remodeled interior (2013 incl. duct work, electrical and plumbing) offers 24" limestone flooring throughout, open full slab island kitchen w/granite & custom cabinetry & designer baths w/custom cabinetry, pocket wall system from master to living room exposing gorgeous SE exposure thru floor to ceiling glass, impact glass & electric shades at all openings, & direct ocean 1000 sqft balcony. Private 2 car garage. Truly extraordinary!