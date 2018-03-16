5229 Silver Arrow

EXTENSIVE REMODEL JUST COMPLETED WITH CITY PERMITS AND INSPECTIONS ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH VIEW HOME. NEW FEATURES INCLUDE; 30 Year roof, Dual Pane Tempered Windows & Sliding Glass Doors, White & Grey Cabinets with Quartz Countertops, Pantry Room, Porcelain Tiles, Stainless Appliances ( Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave), Fireplace with Marble Tiles, Complete Electrical Rewire with 200 Amp Panel, Decora Switches and Plugs, LED Recessed Lights, Smooth Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Copper Plumbing, Grohe Faucets & Kohler Fixtures, Tankless Water Heater, Mirror Sliding Closet doors, Engineered Hardwood Flooring, Doors & Hardware, Central Heating Duct System, Crown Molding, Garage Door with Opener, and Landscaping. Large lot with Upper and Lower Backyards. View of Downtown LA. Enjoy Walking to all of the Shops and Restaurants Just Down the Street at Peninsula Center. Walking Distance to Top Rated Soleado Elementary & Peninsula High Schools. Great Neighborhood and is easy On and Off the Hill.