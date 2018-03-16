高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Rancho Palos Verdes, United States - ¥8,039,876
免费询盘

Rancho Palos Verdes, 90275 - United States

5229 Silver Arrow

约¥8,039,876
原货币价格 $1,269,000

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1701
    平方英尺

房产描述

EXTENSIVE REMODEL JUST COMPLETED WITH CITY PERMITS AND INSPECTIONS ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH VIEW HOME. NEW FEATURES INCLUDE; 30 Year roof, Dual Pane Tempered Windows & Sliding Glass Doors, White & Grey Cabinets with Quartz Countertops, Pantry Room, Porcelain Tiles, Stainless Appliances ( Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave), Fireplace with Marble Tiles, Complete Electrical Rewire with 200 Amp Panel, Decora Switches and Plugs, LED Recessed Lights, Smooth Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Copper Plumbing, Grohe Faucets & Kohler Fixtures, Tankless Water Heater, Mirror Sliding Closet doors, Engineered Hardwood Flooring, Doors & Hardware, Central Heating Duct System, Crown Molding, Garage Door with Opener, and Landscaping. Large lot with Upper and Lower Backyards. View of Downtown LA. Enjoy Walking to all of the Shops and Restaurants Just Down the Street at Peninsula Center. Walking Distance to Top Rated Soleado Elementary & Peninsula High Schools. Great Neighborhood and is easy On and Off the Hill.

上市日期: 2017年11月8日

MLS ID: SB17253999

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Amber Realty Inc.
代理经纪:
David Sheerin
3103268100

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Amber Realty Inc.
代理经纪:
David Sheerin
3103268100

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_