107 Awol Rd

Welcome home! Secluded farm, close to Ft. Indiantown Gap, set peacefully on 138.9 acres and convenient to I-81/I-78. Over 4000 sq ft. 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath featuring wide planked white pine HW's throughout. First floor master suite w/spacious W-I-C walks out to trex deck/paver stone patio overlooking private pastures and in-ground pool. Luminous sunroom with gas FP. Circa 1880-50x30 bank barn featuring 8 stalls in L/L. Addtl. two stable barn with feed room. Carriage house ft. 2-3 car garage and W/I storage.