14444 Azure Lane

Luxury lake living at its finest! Custom, secluded 4,100+ square foot 4 bed, 3 bath home, featuring 4.25 acres of soaring trees and open water views with almost 750 feet of waterfront. You'll be proud to give the address of this one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece, with its soaring ceiling in the living area, massive stone fireplace, dream master suite, unique study with a chic fireplace, huge open kitchen and sitting area & so much more! You'll fall in love with the outdoor amenities...3 Slip Boathouse, beautiful saltwater pool, and the most breathtaking views on Richland Chambers! A Detached Cottage, known as the Crab Shack, features 1 bedroom, and 1 bath with spectacular open water views.