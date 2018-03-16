高端地产新闻
在售 - Streetman, TX, United States - ¥8,869,840
Streetman, TX, 75859 - United States

14444 Azure Lane

约¥8,869,840
原货币价格 $1,400,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 4107
    平方英尺

房产描述

Luxury lake living at its finest! Custom, secluded 4,100+ square foot 4 bed, 3 bath home, featuring 4.25 acres of soaring trees and open water views with almost 750 feet of waterfront. You'll be proud to give the address of this one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece, with its soaring ceiling in the living area, massive stone fireplace, dream master suite, unique study with a chic fireplace, huge open kitchen and sitting area & so much more! You'll fall in love with the outdoor amenities...3 Slip Boathouse, beautiful saltwater pool, and the most breathtaking views on Richland Chambers! A Detached Cottage, known as the Crab Shack, features 1 bedroom, and 1 bath with spectacular open water views.

MLS ID: 13719241

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX OF CORSICANA
代理经纪:
Aric Bonner
9036547561

