15390 Take Off Place

Need a place to spread your wings? You're not going to want to miss this opportunity to own an exquisite home in a private aeronautical community. The 'Aero Club' has a 4,055 x 75ft runway, tie down for a personal plane included in HOA, jets up to 12,500 lbs allowed & must be stage 3 motor. Main house is 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths with attached 633 sq ft guest house with 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom as well as full kitchen & washer/dry in unit. Exceptional kitchen in main house features semi precious stone granite, Viking and Wolf appliances, instant hot water and much more. Built-in desk and shelving in office, 4th bedroom is sound insulted, two A/C units zoned for main house along with a separate unit for guest house, 2 car + golf cart attached garage as well as a 6 x 12 climate controlled storage. No detail went unnoticed in this luxurious dream home located just minutes away from WEF and IPC!