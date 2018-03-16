高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Wellington, FL, United States - ¥9,503,400
Wellington, FL, 33414 - United States

15390 Take Off Place

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4420
    平方英尺 (1.25 英亩)

房产描述

Need a place to spread your wings? You're not going to want to miss this opportunity to own an exquisite home in a private aeronautical community. The 'Aero Club' has a 4,055 x 75ft runway, tie down for a personal plane included in HOA, jets up to 12,500 lbs allowed & must be stage 3 motor. Main house is 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths with attached 633 sq ft guest house with 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom as well as full kitchen & washer/dry in unit. Exceptional kitchen in main house features semi precious stone granite, Viking and Wolf appliances, instant hot water and much more. Built-in desk and shelving in office, 4th bedroom is sound insulted, two A/C units zoned for main house along with a separate unit for guest house, 2 car + golf cart attached garage as well as a 6 x 12 climate controlled storage. No detail went unnoticed in this luxurious dream home located just minutes away from WEF and IPC!

MLS ID: M20008232

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX OF STUART
代理经纪:
Amanda Portilla
(561) 308-8108

周边设施

