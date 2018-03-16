4960 Laurel Lodge Rd

Incredible Home Based Business Opportunity! Capitalize on America???s New Favorite Pastime! SUGAR MILL CREEK RV RESORT ??? CAMPGROUND; HOME; 2-STORY GARAGE; GENERAL/CONVN STORE; MGR/APARTMENT SUITE; OUTDOOR PUBLIC BAR; COVERED DECKS FOR LIVE ENTERTAINMENT; BATH/LAUNDRY HOUSE; PLAYGROUND; LP FILL STATION; CREEKS - this 10.9 acres has it all - Named 1 of 5 Ga RV Parks You Must Visit by Tripsavvy.com; Located in Blue Ridge Mtns very close to LAKE BURTON; centralized between Tallulah Falls, Clarkesville, Cleveland, Helen, Hiawassee, & Clayton inside Rabun county where it???s approx 60% USFS & 20% Ga Pwr lands with 3 major lakes & boasting large number of trout streams, picturesque waterfalls, & hiking trails. Live on & generate revenue from same property! CAMP-LIFE!