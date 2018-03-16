高端地产新闻
在售 - Clarkesville, GA, United States - ¥6,969,160
免费询盘

Clarkesville, GA, 30523 - United States

4960 Laurel Lodge Rd

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2904
    平方英尺 (10.9 英亩)

房产描述

Incredible Home Based Business Opportunity! Capitalize on America???s New Favorite Pastime! SUGAR MILL CREEK RV RESORT ??? CAMPGROUND; HOME; 2-STORY GARAGE; GENERAL/CONVN STORE; MGR/APARTMENT SUITE; OUTDOOR PUBLIC BAR; COVERED DECKS FOR LIVE ENTERTAINMENT; BATH/LAUNDRY HOUSE; PLAYGROUND; LP FILL STATION; CREEKS - this 10.9 acres has it all - Named 1 of 5 Ga RV Parks You Must Visit by Tripsavvy.com; Located in Blue Ridge Mtns very close to LAKE BURTON; centralized between Tallulah Falls, Clarkesville, Cleveland, Helen, Hiawassee, & Clayton inside Rabun county where it???s approx 60% USFS & 20% Ga Pwr lands with 3 major lakes & boasting large number of trout streams, picturesque waterfalls, & hiking trails. Live on & generate revenue from same property! CAMP-LIFE!

MLS ID: 8286558

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX NACOOCHEE REAL ESTATE
代理经纪:
Shane Small
7064991094

周边设施

周边设施
