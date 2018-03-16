10040 E Happy Valley Road #59

This home is located on the 2nd fairway of the Jack Nicklaus signature golf course at Desert Highlands. The home needs updated but the location, architecture and ''bones'' are superb. Mountain and fairway views. The home has a living room and formal dining room with see-thru fireplace between. There is also a nice family room with fireplace adjacent the the kitchen with center island. The master bedroom is spacious and also has a fireplace. There are 2 guest suites, one of which is like a junior master. There is also a powder room and an office that is adjacent to a full bath so it could also be a 4th bedroom. There is a large flex room with a separate entrance that can be converted to a guest casita. The large heated pool is great for swimming laps. Desert highlands ammenities include....