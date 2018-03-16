1375 East Greenwood Lane

Exquisite French country estate with no detail overlooked! Dramatic architecture combined with elegant finishes create a stunning masterpiece in this lovely quiet setting. Grand two-story great room with majestic fireplace, gourmet kitchen w/ Wolf 6-burner range, Sub Zero fridge, dual dishwashers, ice maker & wine captain. Custom wine cellar. Main floor master suite opens to private patio and luxurious spa. Gorgeous master bath w/ custom cabinetry and laundry in walk-in closet. Nanny's suite w/ private entrance adjacent to secondary bedrooms, each w/ en-suite baths. Second floor library overlooks great room and custom staircase. Spacious walk-out basement features custom cherry built-in bar w/ fridge, microwave, dishwasher, the perfect space for entertaining. Beautiful private lot with outdoor fireplace, outdoor kitchen, water feature and inviting spa w/ serene waterfall. Wonderful opportunity in sought-after Greenwood Acres!