在售 - Greenwood Village, United States - ¥22,016,210
Greenwood Village, 80121 - United States

1375 East Greenwood Lane

约¥22,016,210
原货币价格 $3,475,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 8996
    平方英尺 (1.0 英亩)

房产描述

Exquisite French country estate with no detail overlooked! Dramatic architecture combined with elegant finishes create a stunning masterpiece in this lovely quiet setting. Grand two-story great room with majestic fireplace, gourmet kitchen w/ Wolf 6-burner range, Sub Zero fridge, dual dishwashers, ice maker & wine captain. Custom wine cellar. Main floor master suite opens to private patio and luxurious spa. Gorgeous master bath w/ custom cabinetry and laundry in walk-in closet. Nanny's suite w/ private entrance adjacent to secondary bedrooms, each w/ en-suite baths. Second floor library overlooks great room and custom staircase. Spacious walk-out basement features custom cherry built-in bar w/ fridge, microwave, dishwasher, the perfect space for entertaining. Beautiful private lot with outdoor fireplace, outdoor kitchen, water feature and inviting spa w/ serene waterfall. Wonderful opportunity in sought-after Greenwood Acres!

MLS ID: 7760834

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX OF CHERRY CREEK INC
代理经纪:
Pamela Rios
(720) 480-0010

周边设施

周边设施
