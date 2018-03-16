高端地产新闻
在售 - Austin, United States - ¥14,888,660
Austin, 78746 - United States

66 St Stephens School Rd

约¥14,888,660
原货币价格 $2,350,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6440
    平方英尺 (1.19 英亩)

房产描述

Complete remodel in highly sought after Rob Roy in final stages. Finishing touches are currently underway both on the interior, exterior, landscaping. This home won't last long! Main level master suite off spacious open kitchen, living, and dining areas. Second floor that includes three large bedrooms, two baths, game room. 3- bay garage with glass doors and a 562 sqft apartment above with full bed/bath and kitchen. Private, fenced-in backyard complete with pool, outdoor kitchen, and covered patio!

MLS ID: 5316187

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX POSH PROPERTIES
代理经纪:
Mary Anne McMahon
(512) 947-9684

