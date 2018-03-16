66 St Stephens School Rd

Complete remodel in highly sought after Rob Roy in final stages. Finishing touches are currently underway both on the interior, exterior, landscaping. This home won't last long! Main level master suite off spacious open kitchen, living, and dining areas. Second floor that includes three large bedrooms, two baths, game room. 3- bay garage with glass doors and a 562 sqft apartment above with full bed/bath and kitchen. Private, fenced-in backyard complete with pool, outdoor kitchen, and covered patio!