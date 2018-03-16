224 Mountain Rd

Brand NEW move in ready custom Colonial home rests on 2.4 acres of peaceful land.5 Bdrms,5.1 Baths.Dramatic foyer adorned by an impressive staircase welcomes you into this one-of-a-kind masterpiece.Tray ceiling dining rm,wet bar,elegant living rm and den on 1st floor.Oversized family rm w/gas fireplace opens to spectacular chef kitchen w/state of the art appliances and dramatic quartz ctr island.A bdrm and full bath on the first floor.Mstr bdrm w/high vaulted ceilings,double sided gas fireplace,sitting rm & his/hers walk in closets.Mstr bath has jacuzzi tub and shower.Basement features 10 foot high ceilings with a walk-out and offers potential for extra living space.Sprawling flat backyard,front covered porch.Easy commute to NYC,business centers,major highways,top rated schools including Pingry School.