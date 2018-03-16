30715 N 118th Lane

Experience the beautiful Arizona desert in the spectacular guard gated golf community of Blackstone Country Club! Welcome home to this stunning Territorial style home. With over 5300 square feet this gorgeous home will wow you. Extraordinary living spaces define this home with a large great room/dining room featuring an amazing exposed brick wall that reaches all the way to the soaring ceilings, dark wood beams for fantastic accent, a wall of glass leading out onto the patio so you feel at one with nature, wet bar with wood beam accents and beautiful warm wood floors. Stunning gourmet kitchen with rich designer tiered cabinets, Thermador stainless appliances, a large kitchen island with an extended table and seating area in complimentary dual cabinet finishes and a large walk in pantry.