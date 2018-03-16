22405 Kanaina Court

Truly a one of a kind location. Absolutely Stunning Floor plan. This Home Has Everything, With Over 4,800 Sq.Ft. Of Spacious Living Within The Prestigious Guard Gated Community Of Indian Falls Estates. Privately Gated Sitting On An Acre Lot With A Back Ground Rock Formation Formerly Used In Movies and TV Shows Of Superman, Bonanza, Lone Ranger And Many More. This Quintessential Dream Residence With 5 Bedrooms & 5.5 Baths Has The Perfect Location For Boundless Views And Privacy. The Home Features A Commanding Entry Which Is Open From Floor To Ceiling, It Includes Travertine Floors With Decorative Inlay And A Sweeping Staircase. An Open And Inviting Formal Living And Dining Room Has A Modern Fireplace With Mantle, 2 French Doors, Great For Relaxing And Entertaining. The Family Room And Kitchen Areas Are Excellent For Casual Dining, Kitchen Includes Spacious Granite Counter tops, Top Of The Line Appliances, Maple Cabinetry, Double Oven, Microwave, Built In Refrigerator and 2 Dishwashers. Relax under the Custom Patio With Built In BBQ And Enjoy Your Natural Stone Fireplace, Absolutely Perfect For Entertaining. At The End Of The Day Pamper Yourself In Your Relaxing Master Bedroom With Retreat. Do Not Miss The Opportunity To See This Beautiful Home.