3967 W 102nd Ave

This home on almost 1 acre lot has been updated, remodeled, & beautifully maintained. Finished bsmt, coffered ceilings, granite, full appliance pkge, new & added windows, new carpeting & paint; 2 laundry rooms; gourmet kitchen; wonderful finishes, exercise room with TV & mirrored walls; Jack-N-Jill bath.Lush sprinklered grounds, your own in-ground pool with impressive decking; extensive patio areas; cabana w/Kegerator, TV, and changing room; water features; sports court; new hot tub.