高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Westminster, United States - ¥7,571,042
免费询盘

Westminster, 80031 - United States

3967 W 102nd Ave

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4432
    平方英尺 (0.91 英亩)

房产描述

This home on almost 1 acre lot has been updated, remodeled, & beautifully maintained. Finished bsmt, coffered ceilings, granite, full appliance pkge, new & added windows, new carpeting & paint; 2 laundry rooms; gourmet kitchen; wonderful finishes, exercise room with TV & mirrored walls; Jack-N-Jill bath.Lush sprinklered grounds, your own in-ground pool with impressive decking; extensive patio areas; cabana w/Kegerator, TV, and changing room; water features; sports court; new hot tub.

MLS ID: 836561

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX ALLIANCE
代理经纪:
Marilyn Getsch
(303) 944-2003

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX ALLIANCE
代理经纪:
Marilyn Getsch
(303) 944-2003

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_