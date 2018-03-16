高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Dublin, United States - ¥18,373,240
免费询盘

Dublin, 43017 - United States

5000 Deer Run Drive

约¥18,373,240
原货币价格 $2,900,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 8003
    平方英尺

房产描述

Casual, comfortable, elegant, unique, this one of a kind 8000 sqft Deer Run country oasis is truly exceptional! From the moment you drive through the gated entry, over the bridged creek & into the woods, you experience something special. Designed with a level of perfection rarely seen, the home showcases handcrafted details throughout & timeless architecture such as coffered ceilings, 9' doors, walls of windows w/ panoramic views & newly re-purposed grey stained hardwood flrs. Whether you delight in a calming swim in the saltwater pool, relaxing with a novel on the patio while watching wildlife scurry or preparing a meal in the Chef's kitchen, this home is designed to be celebrated, enjoyed & loved. A place where casual luxury & understated elegance reside in harmony.

MLS ID: 217040689

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PREMIER CHOICE
代理经纪:
Barbara Waters
(614) 402-1011

周边设施

_