5000 Deer Run Drive

Casual, comfortable, elegant, unique, this one of a kind 8000 sqft Deer Run country oasis is truly exceptional! From the moment you drive through the gated entry, over the bridged creek & into the woods, you experience something special. Designed with a level of perfection rarely seen, the home showcases handcrafted details throughout & timeless architecture such as coffered ceilings, 9' doors, walls of windows w/ panoramic views & newly re-purposed grey stained hardwood flrs. Whether you delight in a calming swim in the saltwater pool, relaxing with a novel on the patio while watching wildlife scurry or preparing a meal in the Chef's kitchen, this home is designed to be celebrated, enjoyed & loved. A place where casual luxury & understated elegance reside in harmony.