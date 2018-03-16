31918 N 144th Street

Outdoor enthusiast will love the location of this custom home!! Across the street from the Tonto National Forest with 3 million acres to horseback ride, hike, bike & ride motorized vehicles. Unobstructed views of the Four Peaks & surrounding mountain ranges. Gated entrance into this beautiful home. Breathtaking sunrises & moonrises are common. On a clear night, look up & see the spiral arm of our galaxy while coyotes sing you to sleep. In the summer, the micro-climate of the mountains pulls a soft cooling breeze across the patio. In the cold of Winter, snow capped mountains surround your Northeastern views. Plenty of room on this 4.03 acres for horse setup, guest house, etc. Home is not in the floodplain. Relax on the back patio, splash in the cool pool with cascading water features &