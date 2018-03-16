高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Scottsdale, United States - ¥6,335,600
免费询盘

Scottsdale, 85262 - United States

31918 N 144th Street

约¥6,335,600
原货币价格 $1,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5637
    平方英尺 (4.03 英亩)

房产描述

Outdoor enthusiast will love the location of this custom home!! Across the street from the Tonto National Forest with 3 million acres to horseback ride, hike, bike & ride motorized vehicles. Unobstructed views of the Four Peaks & surrounding mountain ranges. Gated entrance into this beautiful home. Breathtaking sunrises & moonrises are common. On a clear night, look up & see the spiral arm of our galaxy while coyotes sing you to sleep. In the summer, the micro-climate of the mountains pulls a soft cooling breeze across the patio. In the cold of Winter, snow capped mountains surround your Northeastern views. Plenty of room on this 4.03 acres for horse setup, guest house, etc. Home is not in the floodplain. Relax on the back patio, splash in the cool pool with cascading water features &

MLS ID: 5686319

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX FINE PROPERTIES
代理经纪:
Bonnie Burke
(480) 720-8001

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX FINE PROPERTIES
代理经纪:
Bonnie Burke
(480) 720-8001

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_