在售 - Sedona, United States - ¥8,711,450
Sedona, 86336 - United States

20 Shadow Rock Drive

约¥8,711,450
原货币价格 $1,375,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4744
    平方英尺 (0.87 英亩)

房产描述

At the foot of Standing Eagle Rock (aka Coffee Pot Rock), this luxurious sanctuary offers both privacy and stunning red rock views. Situated on a generous and verdant .87 acre lot with an abundance of shade & fruit trees and an impressive, 900 sq. ft. organic garden, this lovely home gives you the feeling of serenity, elegance, and seclusion. From inside, no other houses are visible. With the enchanting master suite, gourmet chef's kitchen, exquisite dining and living rooms, bathed in natural light, wonderfully upgraded garage, all on one level, you can leave the stairs and spacious lower living area to your family and guests. On that level though, in a separate building, you may want to take a dip or swim laps in over-sized pool. [Be sure to view the 3-D video tour in the Photo section].

MLS ID: 514740

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX SEDONA
代理经纪:
Roy Eleutherios Grimm

周边设施

