121 9th St E

With a significant price reduction and brand new master bath, this waterfront treasure of a home is now undoubtedly the best buy on deep, protected boating water. Stunningly remodeled with the finest quality and taste and an intelligent, open floor plan, designed to take maximum advantage of its waterfront views from all of the major living areas, this home features an impressive courtyard entrance, floor-to-ceiling impact doors and windows, kitchen w/ island and gorgeous granite, delightful eating area in kitchen with direct access to grand relaxing deck and awesome views of Tampa Bay, two energy saving AC systems, master suite on the first floor, wood flooring, crown moldings, fire place, elevator ready, 10 car garage and workshops, new composite dock w/ new pilings and lift, heated pool and spa, expansive outdoor entertaining area with pavered lanai, surround sound system, bar, fireplace, and so much more. The main living level houses the supersize kitchen, great room, and dining room which all flow seamlessly one into the other and out to an expansive deck, as well as the master bedroom suite, a second en-suite bedroom, a third bedroom, several baths, and laundry room. Up a gorgeous staircase to the second level you will find a delightful study plus a bedroom suite with fabulous views. If you'd like to customize any features, the owner/builder may accommodate your wish. Furniture is available.