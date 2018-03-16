1450 Lake Pointe Parkway

UNBELIEVABLE OPPORTUNITY to purchase STUNNING new construction by Sims Luxury Builders in an exclusive gated waterfront community in desirable Lake Pointe.Luxurious custom homes range in price from $759,000 - $1,159,000 and feature the high end premium finishes & fabulous unique design that the award winning builder is known for. Units feature dramatic open floor plans & living spaces.Some units have balconies and lake views! Must be seen to appreciate!Home DID NOT flood during Hurricane Harvey!