Comfortable, chic and beachy three bedroom, two plus bath shingled cottage in the heart of Water Mill is new to market. All on one level, this cottage has open lliving, dining and kitchen areas with separate office space overlooking the deck and beautiful yard. Rear yard has southern exposure which allows for direct sun on the heated gunite pool and extensive decking. The pool features a child safety fence. Gorgeous grounds with mature trees and plantings create a Hamptons oasis.