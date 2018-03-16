43 Westwood Drive

Situated in Wainscott South just minutes to ocean beaches or shopping in the villages, this classic contemporary has been recently renovated from top to bottom. Offering four bedrooms and four baths, it has an open floor plan allowing for easy entertaining in a modern setting. The spacious double height living room with fireplace leads out to the sun drenched backyard which features a heated gunite salt water pool, decking and covered porch for outdoor dining or entertaining! A finished lower level with two siting areas, legal bedroom and full bath offer an additional 800 sq ft of finished space. Professional landscaping done by Marders as well as deer fencing and irrigation make for a peaceful, private lush setting. Not to be missed!