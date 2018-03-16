高端地产新闻
在售 - Wainscott, NY, United States - ¥17,422,900
Wainscott, NY, 11975 - United States

43 Westwood Drive

约¥17,422,900
原货币价格 $2,750,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2500
    平方英尺 (0.5 平方英尺)

房产描述

Situated in Wainscott South just minutes to ocean beaches or shopping in the villages, this classic contemporary has been recently renovated from top to bottom. Offering four bedrooms and four baths, it has an open floor plan allowing for easy entertaining in a modern setting. The spacious double height living room with fireplace leads out to the sun drenched backyard which features a heated gunite salt water pool, decking and covered porch for outdoor dining or entertaining! A finished lower level with two siting areas, legal bedroom and full bath offer an additional 800 sq ft of finished space. Professional landscaping done by Marders as well as deer fencing and irrigation make for a peaceful, private lush setting. Not to be missed!

MLS ID: 12404

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
Michael Schultz
631-899-0254

