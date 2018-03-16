高端地产新闻
在售 - Remsenburg, United States - ¥7,127,550
Remsenburg, 11960 - United States

17 Basket Neck Lane

约¥7,127,550
原货币价格 $1,125,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3942
    平方英尺 (1.6 英亩)

房产描述

History Buff?...then you must visit this Colonial Revival home on its 100th Birthday! The home built in 1917 retains many of its original features with yellow pine floors, original staircase, time period wainscoting, wood burning fireplace, screened-in porches, bathroom sinks and an amazing claw foot tub in the bucolic community of Remsenburg known for its historic homes. 7 bedrooms and 4.5 baths walking easement to Fish Creek sited on 1.6 acres with a two car garage and potential room for in ground pool and tennis. Ask about Landmarking advantages. At owner's request please do not walk the property without agent present.

上市日期: 2014年5月19日

MLS ID: H55025

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Adriana Jurcev
917.678.6543

