17 Basket Neck Lane

房产描述

History Buff?...then you must visit this Colonial Revival home on its 100th Birthday! The home built in 1917 retains many of its original features with yellow pine floors, original staircase, time period wainscoting, wood burning fireplace, screened-in porches, bathroom sinks and an amazing claw foot tub in the bucolic community of Remsenburg known for its historic homes. 7 bedrooms and 4.5 baths walking easement to Fish Creek sited on 1.6 acres with a two car garage and potential room for in ground pool and tennis. Ask about Landmarking advantages. At owner's request please do not walk the property without agent present.