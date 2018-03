房产描述

Lot includes Gray Head amenities: 1/23rd ownership in Stables , Foreman's historic cabin and office, historic Clubhouse,tennis court , 35 acres ,rec fields etc . access to miles of pvt. trails . Telluride's most exclusive neighborhood with finest homes and vistas in the area. Also access to in town Valet parking and amenities of Auberge/Element 52 amenities