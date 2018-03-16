635 Raven Ridge Road

房产描述

ELK RIVER New 3 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is an oasis of beauty. Nestled amidst a natural wooded setting, this home features craftsman and timber frame touches. Generous use of poplar bark siding, native hand laid field stone, custom oak flooring, and wood ceilings showcase quality workmanship. Master suite features lavish his/her custom bath with walk-through shower and 'Rainforest' shower head. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops and stainless appliances are perfect for the aspiring chef. Cherished Wooded Mountain Vistas.