在售 - Banner Elk, NC, United States - ¥8,553,060
Banner Elk, NC, 28604 - United States

635 Raven Ridge Road

约¥8,553,060
原货币价格 $1,350,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

ELK RIVER New 3 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is an oasis of beauty. Nestled amidst a natural wooded setting, this home features craftsman and timber frame touches. Generous use of poplar bark siding, native hand laid field stone, custom oak flooring, and wood ceilings showcase quality workmanship. Master suite features lavish his/her custom bath with walk-through shower and 'Rainforest' shower head. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops and stainless appliances are perfect for the aspiring chef. Cherished Wooded Mountain Vistas.

上市日期: 2010年6月15日

联系方式

分部：
Elk River Realty
代理经纪:
Richard (Rick) Foster, II
(828)898-9777

周边设施

