在售 - Lake Placid, NY, United States - ¥22,142,922
Lake Placid, NY, 12946 - United States

61 Ruisseaumont Way

约¥22,142,922
原货币价格 $3,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 13
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 8500
    平方英尺 (6.0 英亩)

房产描述

Residential, Adirondack,Camp - Lake Placid, NY Humdinger Hill a historic Great Camp located on the east shore of Lake Placid with 245 feet of Lake Frontage is a year round residence with road access. The property is complete with a 4 enclosed slip boathouse with a rare bathroom. Majestically perched on a hillside with spectacular mountain & lake views the main house has 13 bedrooms & 7 full baths. Details include multiple stone fireplaces, original wood work and an outside covered porch 90ft long. Original Gustav Stickley lighting will be conveyed with the sale, many furnishings are negotiable. Recently reduced, this is one of the nicest year round great camps in the Adirondacks and is in excellent condition.

上市日期: 2010年6月14日

MLS ID: 134032

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Adirondack Premier Properties
代理经纪:
Margie Papier Philo
(518)523-3333

周边设施

