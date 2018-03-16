房产描述

Marton Ranch - Natrona & Carbon Counties, WY With elevations from 5,300 to 7,500 feet, this large, working cattle and sheep operation consists of 69,550 contiguous acres including 35,700 deeded acres, 25,850 BLM lease acres, and 8,000 State of Wyoming lease acres. The ranch is bordered on the northwest by the North Platte River starting at the Gray Reef dam and running downstream for approx. 12 miles. The ranch headquarters lie 20 miles south of Casper, Wyoming near Alcova, approximately a mile off of WY 220. The headquarters are on the north portion of the ranch with the remaining ranch running to the southeast from the riverbanks to the top of Bear Mountain. The improvements are nice, but not overdone, in good repair and ready to move in with a continuance of the present operation which now runs about 450 cows, 2,300 ewes, and replacement yearlings and breeding stock. Livestock water is provided from a wide variety of sources including streams, springs, reservoirs, solar wells, electric wells, and artesian wells. The winter range starts at the river bottoms and continues upward in elevation to the summer country which overlooks Pathfinder and Alcova Reservoirs. Winter feed is supplemented with 600 to 700 tons of hay bought from the nearby neighbors. The wildlife segment is an allotment of its own with deer, antelope, elk, waterfowl, upland birds, and, of course, blue ribbon fishing.



Price: $28,000,000



Contact John Gibbs at (307) 334-2025 for more details.