9701 Clarkson Road

房产描述

Like Heaven on Earth! One of the most fabulous views and locations in the Black Hills! This custom built log home overlooking Spring Creek has over 10,000 sq. ft. in the main house with 6 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths. Master suite with custom features including travertine tile, steam shower and whirlpool, huge walk-in closet and more! Custom fireplaces, chef's kitchen, dining room overlooking the canyon, pool house, four car garage plus detached workshop/garage! Guest cabin is located nearby! View property at tomrau.com! Priced at $1,795,000 Call Tom today! MLS# 121595.