在售 - Rapid City, SD, United States - ¥11,372,402
免费询盘

Rapid City, SD, 57702 - United States

9701 Clarkson Road

约¥11,372,402
原货币价格 $1,795,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 10375
    平方英尺 (138.0 英亩)

房产描述

Like Heaven on Earth! One of the most fabulous views and locations in the Black Hills! This custom built log home overlooking Spring Creek has over 10,000 sq. ft. in the main house with 6 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths. Master suite with custom features including travertine tile, steam shower and whirlpool, huge walk-in closet and more! Custom fireplaces, chef's kitchen, dining room overlooking the canyon, pool house, four car garage plus detached workshop/garage! Guest cabin is located nearby! View property at tomrau.com! Priced at $1,795,000 Call Tom today! MLS# 121595.

上市日期: 2013年6月24日

MLS ID: 121595

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX RESULTS
代理经纪:
Tom Rau
(605)390-2735

