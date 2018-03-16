1 Harbor Drive

房产描述

this high commanding 2.11-acre property has views of the sparkling water. parklike open grounds surround the house and a double driveway leads to the entrance courtyard. the handsome front door opens into the center hall with leaded glass windows on the stairway landing, a fireplace, a coffered ceiling, one of two powder rooms and french doors to the enchanting card room with a fireplace. the gracious living room with a fireplace has a bay window with the fascinating curved muntins and mullions which are one of the signature architectural details throughout the house. the breathtaking, banquet sized dining room with a fireplace is panelled in cuban mahogany which continues into the coffered ceiling and a large window bay. the south-facing library with a fireplace opens to the fabulous new solarium with a tracery cathedral ceiling, walls of glass to the water, a wet bar and a door to the terrace. the step-down family room with a fireplace and access to a terrace adjoins the country kitchen with a fireplace and a large casual dining area with a window bay, as well as the mudroom which leads to the four-car garage. upstairs is the luxurious master suite with fireplaces in the bedroom and in the enchanting dressing room, plus there is a grand bathroom, also with lovely views. there are seven or eight additional bedrooms, six new bathrooms and back stairs. the pool house with a verandah is placed adjoining the heated pool and hot tub surrounded by terraces, and there is a changing room, a bath, a wet bar and a sitting area. the lower level has an exercise room, a billiards room, a powder room, and large play areas. only 112 families enjoy the benefits of belle haven - security, walking and bicycling right from your front door, the marvelous club within several hundred yards and town only a short distance away.