Tbd Sound Of Music Ranch

The Sound of Music, the perfect name for one of the west's most scenic ranches. Conveniently located just 13 miles from Telluride and accessed via a year round and maintained county road, Wildlife habitat abounds with a 200 head elk herd roaming the property. Subject to a conservation easement in favor of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the property's new owner will be forever protected from insensitive development with a limit of 6 strategically placed homesites on the entire property. Gently rolling topography is blanketed with mature Aspen and old growth Evergreen surrounding lush meadows with high mountain grasses. Several expansive ponds provide water for resident wildlife and excellent water and ditch rights insure hundreds of acres of lowlands will remain green.